New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, scheduled for early next year, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday pitched for women power in the elections and said that the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state. She further said that these tickets will be allocated on the basis of merit and not on caste and religion.

Briefing the media about Congress' plans for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion. I have taken this decision for women's empowerment. There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision, we want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power."

"This decision is for those Allahabad University girls who voiced their concerns that the rules in the university are different for men and women there, for the girl who urged me to set a paathshala during my Ganga Yatra, for the girl named Paro who I met in Prayagraj and dreamed of becoming a politician. For the woman in Chandoli who dreams of becoming a pilot, for the Unnao case affected victims, Hathras case affected victims and for the Lakhimpur Kheri girl who dreams of becoming a Prime Minister," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi also lashed out at the ruling BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 4 farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Priyanka Gandhi said, "Unfortunately, those who mow down people in the state are protected by the Centre and those who get killed, mowed down plead for justice here. We all saw what happened in Hathras, Lakhimpur....what do you expect from such a BJP government".

Caste has played a major role in Uttar Pradesh elections traditionally. The next year's assembly elections are also likely on the traditional lines with the ruling BJP eyeing to pacify the Brahmins of the state, who are somewhat annoyed by the selection of Yogi Adityanath, a Rajput, as the Chief Minister of the state. In line with that, the BJP had in July also started caste-oriented programs and decided that all BJP ministers, MPs, MLAs, and office bearers will visit temples to seek the blessings of saints and religious leaders.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan