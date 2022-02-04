New Delhi/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual rally on Friday that was joined by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow as well in the wake of upcoming state assembly polls. Drawing on development plank, citing allocations made for Uttar Pradesh in the Union Budget 2022, PM Modi said that the latest Union Budget will bring ‘meaningful change’ in the state.

“These polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,” Prime Minister Modi said.

These are fake Samajwadi: PM hits hard on Samajwadi Party

Prime Minister Modi hit hard on Samajwadi Party, calling them dynastic socialists (Pariwarwadi samajwadi), Modi alleged that there are fake socialists (nakli samajwadi) in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated Yogi Adityanath for his track record as Uttar Pradesh CM in last five years. He said that Yogi has established the rule of law in the state by ending the terror of criminals and mafias.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers from Gorakhpur (Urban). Yogi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for filing nomination.

Previous governments exploited UP citing expressways: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about the expressways and roads constructed under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the previous governments looted the people in the name of expressways.

PM Modi cited the homes for poor, policies for backward classes, medical colleges, better connectivity through roads and expressways and more as the achievements of the BJP government.

The virtual rally covered five districts comprising 23 assembly seats of UP. The first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls is scheduled to take place on February 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma