New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) decision to contest the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 ended into a disaster for the party after it failed to bag even a single seat out of the 95 constituencies on which it contested.

According to the data available at the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the AIMIM had a vote share of 0.49 per cent - worse than None of the above (NOTA) - with most of its candidates evening failing to cross the 5,000-mark.

Though the AIMIM failed to bag even a single seat, the analysis of the poll data shows that Owaisi's party had severely impacted the prospects of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates as it successfully divided Muslim votes on several seats.

On several seats, according to the poll data, SP candidates lost to BJP leaders by only a slight margin. For example in Moradabad Nagar, BJP's Ritesh Kumar Gupta won against SP's Mohammad Yusuf Ansari by just 782 votes. Gupta got 1,48,384 votes while Ansari got 1,47,602 votes. Meanwhile, Waqi Rasheed of AIMIM received 2,661 votes on this seat.

Not just in Moradabad Nagar, the AIMIM played a spoiler for the SP in six other seats too - Shahganj, Bijnor, Sultanpur, Nakur, Kursi, and Aurai.

In Nakur, both the AIMIM and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) indirectly helped the BJP by helping its candidate Mukesh Choudhary win against SP's Dr Dharam Singh Saini by a margin of just 0.12 per cent.

According to EC, Choudhary and Dr Saini got 1,04,114 and 1,03,799 votes respectively while BSP's Sahil Khan and AIMIM's Rizwana received 55,112 and 3,593 votes respectively.

Similarly, in Bijnor, BJP's Suchi won against SP's Neeraj Chaudhary by a margin of just 0.58 per cent. According to the poll data, Suchi, Chaudhary, and AIMIM's Munir Ahmed received 97,165, 95,720, and 2,290 respectively.

AIMIM's performance better than Congress

The EC data has showed that AIMIM's performance on 95 seats was even better than Congress, especially in 58 constituencies. In total, the AIMIM got 4,50,929 votes while the Congress secured 3,13,577 votes in the 95 assembly seats where Owaisi's party contested.

AIMIM, founded in 1920, had fielded candidates only on 95 seats where the Muslim community is in majority. In the 2017 assembly elections, it had contested on 38 seats and in 37 seats, its candidates forfeited their deposits.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma