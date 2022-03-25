Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A fortnight after BJP's resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Yogi Adityanath will today take the oath as the chief minister of the state for the second time in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

According to sources, around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand ceremony in Lucknow. A grand stage has been set up and posters have been put with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'. Adityanath will script history as he takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second term in office after completing a full five-year term, a feat none of his predecessors has been able to achieve.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Yogi Adityanath's Oath-Taking Ceremony:

3:20 pm: Amid the suspense over Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet, some MLAs visited the chief minister designate's residence in an indication that they might be asked to take the oath here later on Friday.

3:10 pm: Several opposition leaders including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and others have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Friday.

3:05 pm: Lucknow | People gather at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM for the second time.

2:45 pm: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath for the second term in Uttar Pradesh, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur performed a special 'Puja' on Friday. A special "Aarti" was also performed by the head priest Yogi Kamal Nath in the temple for Yogi Adityanath.

2:30 pm: When Yogi Adityanath takes oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term on Friday, he will create history, break jinx and belie myths.

2:00 pm: A monk-politician Yogi Adiyanath was a surprise choice when BJP won the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. A five-time Lok Sabha MP, he was picked for the key role in the electorally crucial state by the BJP leadership and has strived to live up to expectations from him.

