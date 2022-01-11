Mumbai/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that his party will contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the State," Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai.

13 BJP MLAs from UP will join Samajwadi Party: Sharad Pawar

As of 5:30 PM on Tuesday, four senior functionaries from Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government including a top minister quit BJP to join Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). This includes former minister Swami Prasad Maurya Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar,

When asked about his reaction on Swami Prasad Maurya quitting BJP to join Samajwadi Party, the NCP supremo claimed that more people will quit BJP.

“13 MLAs are going to join Samajwadi Party (SP),” Pawar said.

The NCP chief further claimed that the communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh ahead of upcoming assembly elections. “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change. We will surely see the change in the state. Communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assembly elections. The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this,” Sharad Pawar said.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in seven phases between February 10 to March 7.

Pawar also said that his party was in talks with the Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections.

Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14

The NCP is already in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee is latest entrant other than Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coastal state, where the BJP is in power.

