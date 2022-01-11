Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will not contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, senior BSP leader and Member of Parliament Satish Chandra Misra said on Tuesday. Misra himself too will not contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Misra, however, claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will form the next government in Lucknow.

“Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the assembly elections. If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will they win 400 seats? Neither SP nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the govt in Uttar Pradesh,” Satish Chandra Misra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mayawati, the four time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had risen to fame in late 1990s and 2000s as a scion of Dalit-centric politics with BSP’s election sounds transitioning from ‘Tilak, Tarazu aur Talwar inko maaro joote chaar’ to ‘Haathi nahi Ganesh hain, brahma vishnu mahesh hain’ in 2007 UP assembly polls, in which her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won absolute majority.

Mayawati has lately been missing in action and remains mostly active through social media. She has repeatedly been accused of being a passive watcher of Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape in recent past.

However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra refuted the claims of Mayawati being politically inactive. He alleged that other political players are luring leaders with election tickets.

“The BJP, SP and Congress are luring leaders with tickets for the assembly elections,” Misra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. While Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has upped its preparations to outseat Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow by stitching alliances with parties such as Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and NCP, BSP’s efforts to stand a chance in the assembly polls have largely been missing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma