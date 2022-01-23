Lucknow | Jagran Elections Desk: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest from Jaswant Nagar constituency in Etawah in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, his ally Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced.

Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district will vote in the third phase on February 20. Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, currently represents the constituency in the assembly.

Earlier, on Wednesday Yadav had said that there is no truth in claims that he can join the BJP and he firmly stands with the alliance led by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

In a brief statement posted on his Twitter handle, he urged his supporters to defeat the BJP and bring Samajwadi Party-led government to power.

His remarks came on a day when his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP.

Referring to the remarks of BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai, Yadav in a statement said "There is no truth in the claim of Laxmikant Bajpai ji that I can join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The claim is completely baseless and without facts. I am with the Samajwadi Party coalition led by Akhilesh Yadav and call upon supporters to oust the BJP government in the state and bring back government led by Samajwadi Party."

Bajpai had apparently said that if Shivpal Singh Yadav was feeling any dissatisfaction in Samajwadi Party, he is welcome to join the BJP.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's party is part of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav. He had got into a tussle with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) before the last assembly polls in 2017.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

