Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. As per the issued list, former Chief Minister and party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal. Karhal District of UP falls under Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency which is considered as Mulayam Singh Yadav's home turf.

According to the list, SP leader Nahid Hasan will contest Polls from Kairana, Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar, Azam Khan from Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar.

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections



Voting will be held in the state in 7 phases. pic.twitter.com/UcA2MEVqkf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will start from February in 7 seven Phases. It will be held on the following dates on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and on March 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Some turncoats who have been given tickets include Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP.A party spokesman said that the candidates on the remaining seats would be announced soon.

