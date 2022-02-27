UP Assembly Elections Phase 5 LIVE Updates: The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. (file image)

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the fifth phase of the high-octane Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Sunday for 61 districts spread across 12 districts. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 2.24 crore voters will decide the fate of 692 candidates in this phase.

One of the key candidates in this phase is Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu seat. Besides Maurya, Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh, and Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi are some of the other major candidates.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

7:30 hours: State minister Sidharth Nath Singh and his family offer prayers at Sai Baba Mandir in Prayagraj.

7:21 hours: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence.

7:14 hours: Visual from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College.

7:00 hours: Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has begun!

6:55 hours: BJP will win in the Sirathu Assembly constituency with a huge margin. We've done many developments works for all sections of society. The public will vote for development and will reject casteism, appeasement politics, says Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

6:50 hours: Polling would be held on following seats in the fifth phase:

Ayodhya, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kunda , Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon (SC), Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Allahabad West, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC),Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC), Zaidpur (SC) and Gaura.

6:45 hours: The fifth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm.

