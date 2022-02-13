UP Elections 2022 Phase 2 Voting: Polling will be held in 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts on Monday (file image used for representation)

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The second phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 14, along with polling in Uttarakhand and Goa. In this phase, polling - from 7 am to 6 pm - would be held in 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 2,01,42,441 voters - 1,07,61,476 male, 93,79,704 female and 1,261 third gender voters - will decide the fate of 586 candidates in this phase.

In the previous elections in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the region, winning 40 of the 55 assembly constituencies. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had bagged just 13 and two seats respectively.

Here's a look at the 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts where polling would be held on February 14:

- Saharanpur:

Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, DeobandRampur Maniharan, Gangoh

- Bijnor:

Najibabad, Nagina, Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur

- Moradabad:

Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari

- Sambhal:

Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal, Gunnaur

- Rampur:

Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak

- Amroha:

Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur

- Badaun:

Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj

- Bareilly:

Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Aonla

- Shahjahanpur:

Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Dadraul

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma