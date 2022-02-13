Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh consists of seven assembly constituencies - Behat, Deoband, Gangoh, Nakur, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Saharanpur, and Saharanpur Nagar. The polling - between 7 am to 6 pm - in all the seven assembly seats would be held in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 - February 14 - and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here's a look at the candidates from all the seven assembly constituencies in Saharanpur:

- Behat:

BJP: Naresh Saini

Congress: Poonam Kamboj

BSP: Rais Malik

SP: Umar Ali Khan

- Deoband:

BJP: Brijesh

Congress: Rahat Khalil

BSP: Choudhary Rajendra Singh

SP: Kartikey Rana

- Gangoh:

BJP: Kirat Singh

Congress: Ashok Kumar Saini

BSP: Noman Masood

SP: Inder Sain

- Nakur:

BJP: Mukesh Choudhary

Congress: Randheer Singh

BSP: Sahil Khan

SP: Dr Dharam Singh Saini

- Rampur Maniharan (SC):

BJP: Devender Kumar Nim

Congress: Ompal Singh

BSP: Ravindra Kumar

RLD: Vivek Kant

- Saharanpur:

BJP: Jagpal Singh

Congress: Sandeep Kumar

BSP: Ajab Singh

SP: Ashu Malik

- Saharanpur Nagar:

BJP: Rajeev Gumber

Congress: Sukhwinder Kaur

BSP: Manish

SP: Sanjay Garg

The phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 14. In phase two, there are a total of 586 candidates in the electoral fray for the 55 Assembly seats spread across nine districts that also includes nine constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Ahead of the polling, security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Civil Police and Home Guards have been deployed at all the polling stations in nine districts of the state.

"Security arrangements are underway for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls to be held tomorrow. CAPF, Civil Police and Home Guards are deployed at various polling stations. Moradabad Police has developed e-sampark app to receive information with a click of a button," Rajkumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Bareilly, told news agency ANI.

"Air ambulance will be available at Bareilly airport. Barricading has been done in the bordering areas of Uttarakhand to curtail inter-state criminal activities during the polls. Yellow cards issued to notorious people who can disturb peaceful voting," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma