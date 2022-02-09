New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will begin from Thursday, February 10. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are considered as the semi-final ahead of the big Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to take place in 2024. A total of 58 Assembly Constituencies spread across 11 districts of the state will go to the polls tomorrow in the first phase.

Among the 11 districts is Mathura, which is one of the most crucial places for the ruling BJP in the forthcoming elections as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invoked religious sentiments among the people with a promise to build a grand Krishna Temple in the city. Mathura district consists of 5 Assembly Constituencies including Mathura, Chhata, Goverdhan, Mant and an SC seat Baldev. Except for the Mant assembly seat in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, all four assembly constituencies in Mathura is currently represented by BJP legislators in the Vidhan Sabha. Mayawati's BSP won the Mant seat in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Elections.

All you need to know about the five assembly constituencies in Mathura:

Mathura:

The Mathura seat is represented by BJP's Shrikant Sharma in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In 2017, Shrikant Sharma won the seat by defeating Pradeep Mathur from Indian National Congress with a margin of 1,01,161 votes. This year, BJP has again reposed its faith in Shrikant Sharma, who is pitted against Congress' Pradeep[ Mathur and Samajwadi Party's Devendra Agarwal.

Baldev (SC):

Reserved for the Scheduled Caste, Baldev seat falls under the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate Pooran Prakash Jatav currently represent the Baldev seat in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, Pooran Prakash of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Niranjan Singh Dhangar from Rashtriya Lok Dal with a margin of 13208 votes. This, the BJP and the Congress have repeated their 2017 choices for the seat, however, Jayant Chaudhary's RLD has fielded Babita Devi this year, while BSP has fielded Ashok Kumar Suman from Baldev seat.

Chhata:

Another important assembly constituency in the Mathura district is the Chhata seat. The seat currently is under the hold of BJP, whose candidate Laxmi Narayan represents the seat in Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, Laxmi Narayan won the seat by defeating independent candidate Atul Singh with a margin of 63,838 votes. This year, his direct contest will be with Congress candidate Smt Poonam Devi, and RLD's Tejpal Singh.

Goverdhan:

Goverdhan assembly constituency falls under the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. In 2017, Karinda Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Raj Kumar Rawat from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 33,009 votes. However, the BJP has this year changed its candidate and fielded Thakur Meghshyam Singh against Congress' Deepak Chaudhary and RLD's Pritam Singh.

Mant:

Mant is the only assembly constituency in the Mathura district which was lost by the BJP in the last Assembly Elections. In 2017, Shyam Sunder Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party won the seat by defeating Yogesh Chaudhary from Rashtriya Lok Dal with a margin of 432 votes. This year, BSP's Shyam Sundar is pitted against BJP's Rajesh Choudhary and Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Lathar, while Congress has fielded Smt Suman Chaudhary from the Mant seat.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan