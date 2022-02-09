Shamli | Jagran News Desk: The Shamli district falls in the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on February 10. In the Shamli district - which includes three assembly constituencies namely Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana - the polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm while the fate of the candidates will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10.

Here's everything you need to know about the three assembly constituencies in Shamli:

Shamli:

The Shamli assembly constituency is currently represented by Tejendra Singh Nirwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the UP assembly elections 2017, Nirwal had defeated Congress' Pankaj Kumar Malik by nearly 30,000 votes.

For the 2022 elections, the BJP has once again reposed faith in Nirwal. However, Congress has fielded Mohmmad Ayub Jang this time against Nirwal. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have fielded Bijendra and Persann Kumar respectively from this high profile seat.

Thana Bhawan:

BJP's Suresh Rana is the current representative of the Thana Bhawan assembly constituency. In 2017, he had defeated BSP's Abdul Warish Khan by nearly 17,000 votes. Rana has once again been fielded by the BJP for the 2022 polls and he will be up against BSP's Zaheer Malik, RLD's Ashraf Ali Khan, Congress' Satya Sanyam Bhuryan and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Ikram.

Kairana:

Kairana is a Muslim dominated seat that is currently represented by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nahid Hasan. In 2017, Hasan had defeated BJP's Mriganka Singh by over 21,000 votes.

The SP has once again fielded Hasan this time despite him being lodged inside a jail. The BJP has also reposed faith in Mriganka Singh, the daughter of former party leader Hukum Singh.

The two, however, will face a stiff challenge from Congress' Akhlak and BSP's Rajendera.

