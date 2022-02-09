Meerut | Jagran News Desk: Meerut is one of the key districts in western Uttar Pradesh where the polling will be held in the first phase - February 10 - of the seven-phased assembly elections in the state. The district has seven assembly constituencies - Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Sardhana and Siwalkhas.

Here's everything you need to know about the seven assembly constituencies in Meerut:

Hastinapur (SC):

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Khatik currently holds this crucial assembly seat. In the previous elections in 2017, he had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Yogesh Verma by more than 36,000 votes.

This year, Khatik is up against Congress' Archana Gautam, BSP's Sanjeev Kumar and Yogesh Verma. Verma, however, will contest from Hastinapur as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Kithore:

Talking about Kithore, BJP's Satyavir Tyagi currently holds this seat. In 2017, he had defeated SP's Shahid Manzoor by a margin of nearly 11,000 votes.

The saffron party has reposed the faith in Tyagi this year as well. He will be up against Manzoor, Congress' Babita Gurjar, BSP's Kushal Pal Mavi and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeea (AIMIM) candidate Tasleem Ahmad.

Meerut:

Rafiq Ansari of SP is the current MLA from the Meerut assembly constituency. In 2017, Ansari had defeated BJP's Laxmikant Bajpai by over 28,000 votes.

Looking at this, the BJP has fielded Kamal Dutt Sharma from this seat time against Ansari. Meanwhile, the BSP, Congress and AIMIM have fielded Dilshad, Ranjan Sharma and Imran Ahmad respectively.

Meerut Cantt:

Meerut Cantt is currently represented by BJP's Satya Prakash Agarwal, who in 2017 had defeated BSP's Satendra Solanki by a huge margin of more than 76,000 votes.

Despite that the BJP has fielded Amit Agarwal from Meerut Cantt this time who will be up against BSP's Amit Sharma, Congress' Avnish Kajla and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Manisha Ahlawat.

Meerut South:

Dr Somendra Singh Tomar of BJP had won from Meerut South in 2017. His nearest rival was BSP candidate Haji Mohammad Yaqub, who had lost their 2017 UP assembly elections by over 35,000 polls. This year, Dr Tomar is up against Congress' Nafees, SP's Mohammed Adil and BSP's Dilshad Ali.

Sardhana:

In 2017, Sangeet Singh Som of BJP had defeated SP's Atul Pradhan by over 21,000 votes in Sardhana. The two will once again lock horns this year. However, they will also face tough competition from Congress' Syed Rehanuddin, BSP's Sanjeev Dhama and AIMIM's Zeeshan Alam.

Siwalkhas:

In UP assembly elections 2017, the Siwalkhas constituency was bagged by BJP's Jitendra Pal Singh, who had defeated SP's Ghulam Mohammed by over 11,000 votes. However, the BJP has fielded Maninder Pal this year from Siwalkhas. He will be up against Congress' Jagdish Prasad, AIMIM's Rafat, RLD's Ghulam Mohammad and BSP's Mukrram Ali Alias Nanhe Khatun.

About polling time and result dates:

The polling, which will be held between 7 am to 6 pm, in all seven assembly constituencies in Meerut will be held in the first phase on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10 by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Last time, six out of the seven seats in Meerut were bagged by the BJP.

