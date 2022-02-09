New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: First Phase of UP Elections 2022 will start from February 10. On the very first day, 58 assembly constituencies will go for polling in which Bulandshahr with 7assembly consistency is a key district in Western Uttar Pradesh. Also dubbed as Bulandsahar, it is situated between the two rivers Ganga and Yamuna.
With a population of roughly 3,499,171, this district is considered the 85th most populous district of the total 640 in India. The district is part of the National Capital Region of India, and the city Bulandshahr is the district headquarters. Bulandshahr comprises a s*x ratio of 892 females for every 1000 males, and a literacy rate of 76.23%.
Bulandshahr has seven assembly constituencies- Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Shikharpur, Debai and Khurja
Bulandshahr Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
Bulandshahr Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.
Bulandshahr Assembly Constituency List 2022
Sikandrabad
Sikandrabad is No. 64 among the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is part of Bulandshahr district and comes under Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency. Bimla Singh Solanki, from Bhartiya Janta Party, is the current MLA of Sikandrabad.
Sikandrabad List of Candidates in 2022:
INC - Saleem Akhtar Khan
BJP- Lakshmi Raj
SP -Rahul Yadav
BSP- Manveer Singh
Bulandshahr
Bulandshahr Assembly constituency is No. 65 of 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Usha Sirohi of BJP is the current MLA of the constituency.
Bulandshahr candidate list 2022:
Congress: Sushil Chaudhary
BJP: Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary
RLD: Mohammad Yunus
BSP: Mobin Kallu Qureshi
Syana
Syana Assembly constituency is No 66th constituency of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Devendra Singh Lodhi, from BJP is the current MLA of the constituency who won from Dilnawaz Khan of BSP from the margin of 71,630 votes.
Syana Candidate list 2022:
Congress: Kumari Poonam
BJP: Devendra Singh Lodhi
RLD: Dilnawaz Khan
BSP: Sunil Kumar
Anupshahr
Anupshahr Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Sanjay Kumar Sharma from BJP is the currently elected MLA of the constituency.
Anupshahr List of Constituency 2022:
Congress: Gajendra Singh
BJP: Sanjay Kumar Sharma
NCP: KK Sharma
BSP: Rameshwar
Debai
Debai Assembly constituency is no of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Anita Singh Rajput from BJP is the current MLA of the constituency.
Debai List of candidates 2022:
Congress: Sunita Devi
BJP: Chandrapal Singh
SP: Harish Kumar
BSP: Karan Pal Singh
Shikharpur
Shikarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Currently, Anil Sharma from BJP is the MLA of the constituency who was elected in the year 2017.
Shikharpur List of Candidates:
Congress: Ziaurrehman
BJP: Anil Kumar
RLD: Kiranpal Singh
BSP: Mu Rafik
Khurja
Khurja Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Vijendra Singh from BJP is the current MLA of the Constituency.
Kurja List of candidates 2022:
Congress: Tukki
BJP: Minakshi Singh
SP: Banshi Singh
BSP: Vinod
Posted By: Ashita Singh