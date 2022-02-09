Aligarh | Jagran News Desk: First Phase of UP Elections 2022 will start on February 10. On the very first day, 58 assembly constituencies will go for polling in which Aligarh with 7assembly consistency is a key district in Western Uttar Pradesh. With local language Brajbhasha, the Aligarh district has a population of 36,73,889.
This district is considered the 76th most populous district of the total 640 in India. The district has a population density of 1,007 inhabitants per square kilometer and has a s*x ratio of 876 females for every 1000 males, and a literacy rate of 69.61 percent.
Aligarh has seven assembly constituencies- Khair, Barauli, Atrauli,Chharra, Koil, Aligarh and Iglas.
Aligarh Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
Aligarh Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.
Aligarh Assembly Constituency List 2022:
Khair
Khair Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Anoop Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Checklist of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Monika
BJP: Anoop Singh
RLD: Bhagwati Prasad
BSP: Charu Kain Kain
Barauli
Barauli Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Dalveer Singhfrom BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Gaurav Dev
BJP: Thakur Jaiveer Singh
RLD: Pramod Gaur
BSP: Narendra Kumar Sharma
Atrauli
Atrauli Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Sandeep Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Dharmendra Kumar
BJP: Sandeep Kumar Singh
SP: Viresh Yadav
BSP: Dr Omvir Singh
Chharra
Chharra Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Ravendra Pal Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Akhilesh Kumar
BJP: Ranvendra Pal Singh
SP: Laxmi Dhangar
BSP: Tilak Raj
Koil
Koil Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Anil Prashar from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Vivek Bansal
BJP: Anil Parashar
SP: Shaz Ishaq
BSP: Mohd Bilal
Aligarh
Aligarh Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Sanjeev Raja from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Mohd Salman Imtiyaz
BJP: Mukta Raja
SP: Zafar Alam
BSP: Razia Khan
Iglas
Iglas Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Rajkumar Sahyogi from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:
Congress: Priti
BJP: Rajkumar Sahyogi
RLD: Birpal Singh
BSP: Suhil Kumar
