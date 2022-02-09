Aligarh | Jagran News Desk: First Phase of UP Elections 2022 will start on February 10. On the very first day, 58 assembly constituencies will go for polling in which Aligarh with 7assembly consistency is a key district in Western Uttar Pradesh. With local language Brajbhasha, the Aligarh district has a population of 36,73,889.

This district is considered the 76th most populous district of the total 640 in India. The district has a population density of 1,007 inhabitants per square kilometer and has a s*x ratio of 876 females for every 1000 males, and a literacy rate of 69.61 percent.

Aligarh has seven assembly constituencies- Khair, Barauli, Atrauli,Chharra, Koil, Aligarh and Iglas.

Aligarh Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Aligarh Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Aligarh Assembly Constituency List 2022:

Khair

Khair Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Anoop Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Checklist of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Monika

BJP: Anoop Singh

RLD: Bhagwati Prasad

BSP: Charu Kain Kain

Barauli

Barauli Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Dalveer Singhfrom BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Gaurav Dev

BJP: Thakur Jaiveer Singh

RLD: Pramod Gaur

BSP: Narendra Kumar Sharma

Atrauli

Atrauli Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Sandeep Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Dharmendra Kumar

BJP: Sandeep Kumar Singh

SP: Viresh Yadav

BSP: Dr Omvir Singh

Chharra

Chharra Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Ravendra Pal Singh from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Akhilesh Kumar

BJP: Ranvendra Pal Singh

SP: Laxmi Dhangar

BSP: Tilak Raj

Koil

Koil Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Anil Prashar from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Vivek Bansal

BJP: Anil Parashar

SP: Shaz Ishaq

BSP: Mohd Bilal

Aligarh

Aligarh Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Sanjeev Raja from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Mohd Salman Imtiyaz

BJP: Mukta Raja

SP: Zafar Alam

BSP: Razia Khan

Iglas

Iglas Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, India. Rajkumar Sahyogi from BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. Check list of candidates 2022 here:

Congress: Priti

BJP: Rajkumar Sahyogi

RLD: Birpal Singh

BSP: Suhil Kumar

Posted By: Ashita Singh