Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Wednesday. In this phase, polling would be held for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts.
The polling would also be held in Unnao. The district had come to spotlight after the fatal sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl on 4 June 2017. On 16 December 2019, former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted for the rape and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. The Congress party has given the ticket from Unnao vidhan sabha seat to the mother of deceased rape victim of the said case, Asha Devi.
Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.
In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.
Bangermau
BJP: Shrikant Katiyar
SP: Dr Munna
Congress: Arti Bajpai
BSP: Ram Kishore Pal
Safipur
SP: Sudhir Kumar
Congress: Shankar Lal Gautam
BSP: Rajendra Kumar
BJP: Bamba Lal
Mohan
BSP: Madhu Verma alias Madhu Rawat
BJP: Brajesh Kumar
BSP: Sewak Lal Rawat
SP: Dr Anchal
Bhagwantnagar
BSP: Brij Kishor
BJP: Ashutosh Shukla
Congress: Jang Bahadur Singh
SP: Ankit Parihar
Unnao
Congress: Asha Singh
BJP: Pankaj Gupta
BSP: Devendra Singh
SP: Abhinav Kumar
Purwa
Congress: Uroosa Imran
BJP: Anil Kumar Singh
SP: Uday Raj
BSP: Vinod Kumar
So far, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma