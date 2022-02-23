Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Wednesday. In this phase, polling would be held for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts.

The polling would also be held in Unnao. The district had come to spotlight after the fatal sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl on 4 June 2017. On 16 December 2019, former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted for the rape and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. The Congress party has given the ticket from Unnao vidhan sabha seat to the mother of deceased rape victim of the said case, Asha Devi.

Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.

Bangermau

BJP: Shrikant Katiyar

SP: Dr Munna

Congress: Arti Bajpai

BSP: Ram Kishore Pal

Safipur

SP: Sudhir Kumar

Congress: Shankar Lal Gautam

BSP: Rajendra Kumar

BJP: Bamba Lal

Mohan

BSP: Madhu Verma alias Madhu Rawat

BJP: Brajesh Kumar

BSP: Sewak Lal Rawat

SP: Dr Anchal

Bhagwantnagar

BSP: Brij Kishor

BJP: Ashutosh Shukla

Congress: Jang Bahadur Singh

SP: Ankit Parihar

Unnao

Congress: Asha Singh

BJP: Pankaj Gupta

BSP: Devendra Singh

SP: Abhinav Kumar

Purwa

Congress: Uroosa Imran

BJP: Anil Kumar Singh

SP: Uday Raj

BSP: Vinod Kumar

So far, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma