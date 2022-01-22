Kairana/Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on door-to-door campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from western UP’s Kairana. Raking up alleged religious exodus row, Shah distributed BJP flyers among voters in Kairana asking for ‘prachand bahumat’ (landslide majority) for the BJP in the name of development and law and order.



Union Home Minister said that the first pre condition for development in any state is the maintenance of law and order. "It is that Kairana from where people were migrating," Shah said. "All schemes by Modi ji has been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till grassroot level. It's the very same Kairana from where people were migrating earlier. Today when I'm here they said that CM Yogi improved law and order situation and people who made them migrate, have migrated," Amit Shah said in Kairana while raking up alleged religious exodus row.

Amit Shah also met the families who had reportedly migrated from Kairana but have returned at present.

“I've come to Kairana for the first time after Jan 2014. After 2014, PM Modi took the axle of UP's development in his hands. In 2017, after BJP government was formed here, Yogi Adityanath became CM and further sped up the development,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Citing the development plank of Uttar Pradesh government in coordination with Centre, Shah said that a new wave of developent can be seen in Uttar Pradesh.

"A new wave of development can be seen across the state. Several roads, airports, medical colleges have been built. Every poor household now has gas connection, toilets, electricity, Ayushman Bharat Yojana card, free vaccines & free ration during Corona pandemic," he said.

"I see a confidence in the people of UP, I feel that in the days to come UP is going to become the most developed state of India," Home Minister Amit Shah said further.

The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of late Hukum Singh, from Kairana vidhan sabha seat.

Elections to the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

