Mainpuri | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel's convoy on Tuesday evening was attacked with stones and sticks near the Attikullapur village in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Baghel is Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal assembly constituency.

After the attack, the Union Minister alleged that SP "goons" had attacked him, saying they were shouting slogans like "Akhliesh bhaiya zindabaad" and were armed with "lathis and iron rods".

"Today during election campaigning, when I was travelling from Kabrai via Attikullapur to Karhal, then in between the route, suddenly some people came out from the fields and attacked," Baghel told news agency ANI.

"One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them (of the attackers) fired at one of the cars of the convoy," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also alleged that the convoy was attacked by Samajwadi Party goons. He further claimed that BJP MP Geeta was also attacked on Monday.

"The attack on the convoy of Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly constituency, by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party," he tweeted.

"Akhilesh Yadav through his pet goons is attacking Union Minister and BJP leader SP Singh Baghel and BJP leaders, fearing defeat in the election. With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?"

The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections have been completed. Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma