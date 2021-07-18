Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Interestingly, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress' state unit chief, had hinted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might be the chief ministerial face of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress was disseminated in Uttar Pradesh in the 2017 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party is looking to reorganise itself for the 2022 polls in the state and believes that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might play a crucial role in it.

Though the party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate, many feel that Priyanka Gandhi might get the top post in Uttar Pradesh if it returns to power. On Saturday, Priyanka also gave a cheeky reply when she was asked whether she will be Congress' chief ministerial face.

"Should I tell you everything now," Priyanka said, as reported by The Times of India. When asked if she will contest the election, Priyanka said, "we will see".

Interestingly, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress' state unit chief, had also hinted that Priyanka might be the chief ministerial face of the party in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to news agency PTI, Lallu said that "winds of change" of change are blowing in Uttar Pradesh, expressing hopes that Congress will return to power in the state.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking at the Congress with hope. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and under her (Priyanka Gandhi) leadership, the Congress government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh," he had said.

"Badlav ki aandhi hai, jiska naam Priyanka Gandhi hai (There is a storm of change and its name is Priyanka Gandhi)," he remarked.

While the Congress is hopeful of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, it must be mentioned here that it has refused to ally with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The party in 2017 had contested the election with the Samajwadi Party. However, the alliance had failed miserably after the BJP won over 300 seats in the 400-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma