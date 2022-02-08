New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan for campaigning in the UP assembly elections scheduled to start from February 10. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, however, granted liberty to Khan to approach the concerned court and request for expeditious disposal of bail pleas.

"How can you file 32 petitions to seek bail? Don't bring politics in court,” the bench observed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, submitted that 87 FIRs have been filed against the leader and he has got bail in 84 cases.

“I am inside prison for nothing. Where do I go my lord? I am not bringing any politics into it," he said. Sibal said the bail plea was not being taken up for the last 3-4 months despite repeated requests for a hearing.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan