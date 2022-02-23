New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: In 2017, polling officer Reena Dwivedi became an overnight internet sensation when she arrived at a polling booth dressed in a gorgeous yellow saree. Once again, Reena is winning hearts and has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with her latest looks. Pictures of the polling officer have once again gone viral, leaving people jaw-dropped.

In the viral pictures, Reena can be seen wearing a sleeveless black top and beige high waist pants, carrying a pinkish-red bag. Reena is one of the polling officers in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The polling officer was clicked while she was seen arriving at the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow.

When the polling officer was asked about the changes in her look, she replied, “Thoda change hona chahiye (A little change is necessary).”

For the 2017 election, Reena went all traditional as she opted for a bright yellow colour saree, but this time she appeared in a different avatar. The picture of Reena in a yellow saree was clicked by a colleague while she was on election duty.

Take a look at Reena’s picture in Yellow saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛 | 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 (@reena_.dwivedi)

As the pictures of the PWD officer went viral, Reena expressed her eagerness to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss. The polling officer enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram with 2 lakh followers. She often shares pictures of herself from her day-to-day life.

Take a look at pictures shared by Reena:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Dwivedi(Lady Singham) (@dwivedi_reena1987)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Dwivedi(Lady Singham) (@dwivedi_reena1987)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Dwivedi(Lady Singham) (@dwivedi_reena1987)

Reena Dwivedi is a native of Deoria. While having a word with a Hindi news agency, Reena said that this time she is hoping for a maximum voter turnout. Talking about her looks, Reena said that she often follows fashion trends. She further added, “I also like to be updated all the time. That’s why my getup has also changed.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen