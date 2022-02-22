Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 will take place on Wednesday, February 23. In the fourth phase, polling will take place for 59 assembly seats across 9 districts. The polling will also take place in the Rae Bareli district, the family bastion of Gandhi family.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rae Bareli was the only face saver of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh with Congress president Sonia Gandhi elected to Lok Sabha.

There are five vidhan sabha segments in Rae Bareli. Of the five assembly segments, Congress holds two seats, with those MLAs too in BJP at present.

Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.

These are the candidates in assembly segments of Rae Bareli.

Bachhrawan

Samajwadi Party: Shyam Sunder

Congress: Sushil Kumar Pasi

Apna Dal (Soneylal): Laxmikant

Aam Aadmi Party: Deepanker

Bahujan Samaj Party: Lajwanti Kuril

Harchandpur

Congress: Surendra Vikram Singh

Bahujan Samaj Party: Sher Bahadur

Bharatiya Janata Party: Rakesh Singh

Aam Aadmi Party: Vimal Kishor

Samajwadi Party: Rahul Rajpoot

Rae Bareli

Samajwadi Party: Ram Pratap Yadav

Congress: Dr Manish Chauhan

Bahujan Samaj Party: Mohammed Ashraf

Aam Aadmi Party: Gaurav Singh

Sareni

Congress: Sudha Dwivedi

Aam Aadmi Party: Devendra Pal

BJP: Dhirendra Bahadur Singh

Bahujan Samaj Party: Thakur Prasad Yadav

Unchahar

Aam Aadmi Party: Rahul Singh

BJP: Amarpal Maurya

Congress: Atul Singh

Samajwadi Party: Manoj Kumar Pandey

BSP: Anjali Maurya

So far, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

