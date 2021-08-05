UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rajesh Tiwari said that people of the state want to see Priyanka Gandhi as their Chief Minister and Congress will fight the next Assembly Elections under her leadership.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, political parties in the region have started their poll campaigns in order to woo more voters than the other. In a big statement regarding the next year's UP Polls, the Congress national secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Tiwari has claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the Chief Minister's face of the Congress party and will directly challenge incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath.

Rajesh Tiwari, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that people of the state want to see Priyanka Gandhi as their Chief Minister and Congress will fight the next Assembly Elections under her leadership. Tiwari further said that Congress will join hands with any other party and will field its candidates on Assembly seats. He said that along with the people of the state, party workers and office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh also want to see Priyanka as the Chief Minister.

No talk of the alliance so far:

Rajesh Tiwari said that Congress is preparing to field candidates in all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and there is no talk of any alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) or any other party in the state. Congress is training its workers to strengthen the party at booth level, he said, adding, that the Chhattisgarh model of polling management will be implemented in UP, which includes booth level management to top-level management. The plan will be executed in a similar fashion as it was implemented in Chhattisgarh, Tiwari said.

"In Chhattisgarh also the Congress Party was not been in power for fifteen years. Therefore, we have made an overhaul in the system and trained and appointed our workers to the booth level. The coordinated effort is fruited, and Congress is in power here. Similarly, we will try to replicate the model in the UP", he said.

It is worth noting that more than 100 officers of Uttar Pradesh are undergoing training in Chhattisgarh for the last three days. They have also been trained by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Priyanka Gandhi also attended the five-day training virtually on Wednesday evening. During this, Priyanka inquired about the training so far. These master trainers will now train the workers at the district, assembly and block level of Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan