Meerut | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its party president Akhilesh Yadav and said that "only criminals and mafias used to play" in Uttar Pradesh as he laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut months before the 2022 assembly elections.

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking stern actions against criminals, PM Modi accused previous governments of protecting criminals in Uttar Pradesh and said that the current regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plays "jail-jail" with such lawbreakers.

"Earlier, there used to be tournaments of illegal occupation. The people of Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget that their homes used to be burnt. It was because of the sport of the previous governments that the people were compelled to leave their own homes and flee to other places," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi said that women in Uttar Pradesh are safer now compared to earlier, adding that daughters of the state - who were afraid of going out after evening five years ago - are making the whole country proud.

Continuing his attack at Akhilesh, PM Modi said that previous regimes ignored sports and there "was no respect for games". However, he said that thinking has changed now, adding that youths should be encouraged to make sports their profession.

"Major Dhyan Chand Sports University worth Rs 700 crores will provide international sports facilities to the youth. Every year, more than 1,000 girls and boys will graduate from here," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"Various sports clusters to be inaugurated today. India needs to become self-reliant in sports equipment manufacturing. In the National Education Policy (NEP) being implemented, priority's being given to sports. It's now in the same category as science, math or other studies. It'll be a dedicated subject."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma