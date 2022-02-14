Kanpur | Jagran Politics Desk: Taking a swipt at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the 'mafiaraj' has ended in Uttar Pradesh as he address public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at dynastic politics and 'parivaarwadi' will once again be defeated in Uttar Pradesh as he appealed to the people of the state to prepare for an early Holi on March 10.

Here it must be mentioned that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll results of Uttar Pradesh on March 10.

"When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?... Earlier governments looted the people of the state," PM Modi said, adding that voter turnout in the second phase "points at BJP returning to power again."

"If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert," he said.

Hailing his government's move against Triple Talaq, PM Modi said Muslim girls, especially in Uttar Pradesh, feel safe under the BJP rule. Many more Muslim girls are now going to schools and colleges in the state now, he said.

"Before 2017, UP had ration scams every other day. They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine government ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters and mothers will never be turned off," PM Modi said.

The second phase of polling for 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts is underway in Uttar Pradesh. Till 11 am on Monday, an average voter turnout of 23.03 per cent was recorded.

According to the Election Commission, Saharanpur recorded a voter turnout of 25.26 per cent till 11 am, Bijnor 24.34 per cent, Moradabad 25.99 per cent, Sambhal 22.95 per cent, Rampur 21.76 per cent, Amroha 22.99 per cent, Budaun 21.87 per cent, Bareilly 20.99 per cent and Shahjahanpur 21.58 per cent.

Of the 55 seats in which voting is being held in the second phase, the BJP had won 38 in the 2017 Assembly polls, the SP bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last assembly elections together.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma