Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 27. The voting will begin at 7 am in the morning and will continue till 6 pm. The results fo the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on March 10. The fifth phase of the UP elections will be held on 61 seats across 12 districts. These 12 districts include Barabanki, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur, Amethi, and Chitrakoot.

Among them is Allahabad, officially known as Prayagraj, Lok Sabha Assembly constituency, comprising of five Assembly segments. These five assembly segments are Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the ruling BJP won 4 out of these 5 Assembly segments in Prayagraj, while the Samajwadi Party could only manage to win one seat. Of the five seats, Meja, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon were represented by BJP legislators in the state legislative assembly, while SP candidate represented the Karachhana seat.

List of candidates for five Assembly segments in Prayagraj:

- Allahabad South

BJP: Nand Gopal Gupta

Congress: Alpana Nishad

SP: Raees Chandra Shukla

BSP: Devendra Mishra Nagraha

- Meja

BJP: Neelam Karwariya

Congress: Shalini Dwivedi

SP: Sandeep Patil

BSP: Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari

- Karachhana

BJP: Piyush Ranjab Nishad

Congress: Rinki Sunil Patel

SP: Ujjwal Raman Singh

BSP: Arvind Kumar Shukla

- Bara

Apna Dal: Vachaspati

Congress: Manju Sant

SP: Ajay Munna

BSP: Dr Ajay Kumar

- Koraon

BJP: Rajmani Kol

Congress: Ram Kripal Kol

SP: Ram Dev

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta