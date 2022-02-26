Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 27. The voting will begin at 7 am in the morning and will continue till 6 pm. The results fo the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on March 10. The fifth phase of the UP elections will be held on 61 seats across 12 districts. These 12 districts include Barabanki, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur, Amethi, and Chitrakoot.
Among them is Allahabad, officially known as Prayagraj, Lok Sabha Assembly constituency, comprising of five Assembly segments. These five assembly segments are Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the ruling BJP won 4 out of these 5 Assembly segments in Prayagraj, while the Samajwadi Party could only manage to win one seat. Of the five seats, Meja, Allahabad South, Bara and Koraon were represented by BJP legislators in the state legislative assembly, while SP candidate represented the Karachhana seat.
List of candidates for five Assembly segments in Prayagraj:
- Allahabad South
BJP: Nand Gopal Gupta
Congress: Alpana Nishad
SP: Raees Chandra Shukla
BSP: Devendra Mishra Nagraha
- Meja
BJP: Neelam Karwariya
Congress: Shalini Dwivedi
SP: Sandeep Patil
BSP: Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari
- Karachhana
BJP: Piyush Ranjab Nishad
Congress: Rinki Sunil Patel
SP: Ujjwal Raman Singh
BSP: Arvind Kumar Shukla
- Bara
Apna Dal: Vachaspati
Congress: Manju Sant
SP: Ajay Munna
BSP: Dr Ajay Kumar
- Koraon
BJP: Rajmani Kol
Congress: Ram Kripal Kol
SP: Ram Dev
