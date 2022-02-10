New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the beginning of the first phase of high-stake assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requested all eligible citizens of the state to participate in the "holy festival of democracy" by exercising their franchise.

However, the Prime Minister - in his early morning tweet, warned people against the deadly COVID-19 and urged them to follow all necessary protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the officials.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID-19. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments," PM Modi said in his roughly translated tweet from Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Phase 1 of polling for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 began on Thursday. In this phase, the polling will be held for 58 assembly seats in 11 districts. The fates of the several heavyweight candidates, including ministers Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Atul Garg will be decided.

Ahead of the beginning of the polls, PM Modi on Wednesday had expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious and form governments with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

"I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them," he told news agency ANI in an exclusive interview.

"Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections," he noted.

Meanwhile, the elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma