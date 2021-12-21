New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday to initiate the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). Under the scheme, the Prime Minister will transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs). The aim of this initiative is to “ empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources.” The move will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), under this scheme, 80,000 SHGs will be receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs will receive a Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

"PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on December 21 and participate in a one of its kind programme that will be attended by over two lakh women, at around 1 PM," read the PMO release.

The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When B.C.-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO informed.

During the programme, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crores to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

"The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in class-I (Rs 2,000), On admission in class-VI (Rs 2,000), on admission in class-IX (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree or diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000)," it added.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state, the PMO said in its release.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha