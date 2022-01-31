Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) over 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and said that the opposition is inducing voters to "seek revenge" on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

In his first virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi lauded the Yogi government for "teaching a lesson" to mafias and goons as he addressed the voters of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautam Budh Nagar.

"Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as government orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then government was celebrating," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi Government has brought the state out of these situations in the last 5 years," he added.

Hailing the Yogi agovernment, PM Modi said that the BJP is committed to work for Uttar Pradesh's development as he questioned Akhilesh Yadav for doubting India's own COVID-19 vaccines and fueling rumours.

PM Modi also took this opportunity to woo the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh as he said that minimum support price (MSP) procurement saw over two-fold increase in the last five years.

"We had set a target of procuring a record quantity of foodgrains from farmers and we had achieved this target," PM Modi said. "The biogas plants being set up in Uttar Pradesh will not only help tackle the problem of stray cattle but also provide a new avenue of revenue creation for farmers".

This was PM Modi's first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh that covered five districts namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautambuddh Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh goes into elections in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma