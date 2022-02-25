Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: If a voter has to make a complaint related to any election-related proceeding, he/she can do so through cVigil app. "Here it is our endeavor that the complaint of the complainant can be resolved within 100 minutes. In this, the complainant can complain in his name or even without identification. Apart from this, complaints can also be made at every polling booth," said Ganesh Nagarajan, OSD (Election) of Manipur during the Varanasi-focused webinar of Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign on Friday.

He asked the participants to cast their vote. "The entire protocol of COVID-19 is being taken care of at the polling booth for the voters," he added.

In the program, Panchganga Foundation's Founder President and senior Gastroenterologist Dr. Hemant Gupta appealed to the participants that if they receive any health-related message with suspicious tangents, then they should consult their doctor about it. "In the name of treatment of different diseases, many messages are viral on social media. Don't believe them blindly," Dr Hemant Gupta said.

Dr Gyan Prakash Mishra of BHU's Mass Communication department told the participants that a lot of confusion is spread among the youth due to fake news. "We believe things very quickly. This is a big problem in India. Our young voters are greatly affected by fake news. Social media has now become a part of our culture. This cannot be denied. Every culture has some distortion around it. Fake news is one such perversion. If we want to get rid of this, then we have to alert the people around us along with us," he said.

Gurmeet Kaur, principal of Sunbeam English School in Bhagwanpur, said that the COVID epidemic has brought mobile phones to children, which was not the case before. "Due to this, now our children have access to technology. There is no getting around it. It is important for children to know the difference between right and wrong," she said.

Ashish Mehrishi assisted Pallavi Mishra, fact checker of Vishvas News, in conducting the webinar. He gave information about ways and tips to recognise misleading and false news.

Vishvas News is training voters through webinars to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in the elections.

Vishvas News The next event of 'Sach Ke Saathi: Vidhan Sabha Election 2022' will be organized again on March 2 for the voters of Varanasi. In this also training will be given to identify and prevent fake news, propaganda and rumours. For this registration can be done here (www.vishvasnews.com).

