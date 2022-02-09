New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will start with the voting for the first phase of the seven-phased polls on Thursday, February 10. The UP Assembly Polls are regarded as the semi-final for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The polling in the western part of the state is scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts. The electoral fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government will be decided by voters.

Muzaffarnagar is one of the 11 districts where polling will start tomorrow morning at 7 am. In Muzaffarnagar, there are six assembly constituencies including Budhana, Charthawal, Khatauli, Meerapur, Muzaffar Nagar and Purqazi (SC). All these Assembly Segments in Muzaffarnagar were won by BJP in 2017 and the party is eyeing to repeat the landslide victory this year too. In Lok Sabha, the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat is represented by Sanjeev Balyan of the BJP.

All you need to know about 6 assembly segments in Muzaffarnagar:

Muzaffar Nagar:

The seat is currently represented by BJP candidate Kapil Dev Agarwal who won the 2017 Assembly Elections by defeating Gaurav Swarup Bansal from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 10,704 votes. This year too, the BJP has fielded Kapil Dev Agarwal against Congress' Subodh Sharma. This year, the Samajwadi Party, which is contesting the elections in alliance with RLD, has given a chance to RLD candidate Subodh. The BSP has fielded Pushpankar Deepak from the seat.

Purqazi (SC):

In 2017, Pramod Utwal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Deepak Kumar from Indian National Congress with a margin of 11,253 votes. The seat is reserved for an SC candidate. The BJP and Congress have repeated their choices this year too. Meanwhile, instead of SP, this year, RLD has fielded Anil Kumar from this seat while BSP had fielded Surendra Pal Singh.

Meerapur:

BJP's Avatar Singh Bhadana won the Meerapur seat in 2017 by defeating SP's Liyaqat Ali by a margin of mere 193 votes. However, this year, the SP has given chance to its ally RLD whose candidate Chandan Chauhan is contesting the polls. The BJP has also changed its candidate and fielded Prashant Gurjar from this seat. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Maulana Jameel Qasmi.

Budhana:

In 2017, Umesh Malik of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Pramod Tyagi from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 13,201 votes. This year, the BJP has again reposed its faith in Umesh Malik, however, he will be having a direct with RLD's Rajpal Balyan and Congress' Devendra Kashyap. Mayawati's BSP has fielded Haji Mohammad Anish from the seat.

Charthawal:

In 2017, Vijay Kumar Kashyap of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 23,231 votes. This year, the BJP has fielded Sapna Kashyap against SP's Pankaj Malik on Charthawal seat. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Dr Yasmeen Rana from this seat.

Khatauli:

In 2017, Vikram Singh Saini of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Chandan Singh Chauhan from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 31,374 votes. This year too, the BJP has fielded Vikram Singh Saini from the seat who will be having a direct fight with Congress' Gaurav Bhati. Other candidates include, Rajpal Singh Saini of RLD and Majid Siddiqui of BSP.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan