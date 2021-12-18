New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the Income Tax Raids at Samajwadi Party leaders and his top aides. Lashing out at the BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP is afraid and will send more Central agencies including the CBI and ED for raids on his leaders.

Akhilesh Yadav further claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and the people of the state will not be fooled again.

"I have said this time and again that as elections approach.. all this starts happening. Abhi to Income Tax department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will come, CBI will come) but the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop... its pace will not stop", he said.

An income tax raid is being conducted at the premises of the close aide of Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow. Earlier today the raids had been conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan