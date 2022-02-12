New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections, which was held on 58 assembly segments across 11 districts, concluded on February 10 with over 60 per cent voter turnout. Shamli and Muzaffarnagar were the districts that recorded the highest voter turnout in the phase 1 polls. Now, the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 14.

A total of 586 candidates are in the fray for the 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts including nine ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. They include Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur, Bijnor, Amroha (J.P. Nagar), Sambhal (Bhim Nagar), Budaun and Shahjahanpur district.

Among the 55 seats is Moradabad seats, which falls under the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from Moradabad Nagar, the Moradabad district has 4 other assembly segments including Barhapur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, and Moradabad Rural. Of the total 5 assembly segments in the Moradabad district, 3 are ruled by BJP legislators while the remaining 2 are ruled by SP legislators.

As many as 2,01,42,441 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Second Phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Of them, 1,07,61,476 are male voters and 93,79,704 are female and 1,261 third gender voters.

In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ritesh Kumar Gupta won and became MLA from the Moradabad Nagar seat. He secured total 1,23,467 votes defeating arch-rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Yusuf Ansari, who stood second with total 1,20,274 votes. He lost by 3,193 votes.

This year, the BJP and Samajwadi Party have again reposed their faith in Ritesh Kumar Gupta and Mohammad Yusuf Ansari, respectively. Meanwhile, both Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party have fielded Muslim candidates from the Moradabad Nagar seat. Congress has fielded Mohd Rizwan Qureshi while BSP has fielded Irshad Hussain Saifi from Moradabad Nagar seat.

Key Candidates on Moradabad Nagar Seat:

Congress: Mohd Rizwan Qureshi

BJP: Ritesh Kumar Gupta

Samajwadi Party: Mohammad Yusuf Ansari

BSP: Irshad Hussain Saifi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan