Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Busting all false narratives, including the Noida jinx theory and the impact of farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after becoming the first party in nearly 37 years to retain power in the state.

Thanks to 'Modi-Yogi' magic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) took a lead on more than 270 seats out of the 403-member legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh, according to official data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine, on the other hand, improved its 2017 tally, but remained a distant second behind the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a lead on 131 seats.

Meanwhile, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress' dismal show in Uttar Pradesh continued. The two parties are leading only on one and two seats respectively, as per the EC trends.

The BJP's vote share also climbed to 42.4 per cent, a 5 per cent rise then what it got in the 2017 polls. Meanwhile, Akhilesh's SP got a vote share of 31.6 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Adityanath, who contested the assembly elections for the first time, is also heading for big win in Gorakhpur Urban. According to the EC, Adityanath has taken a lead of nearly 52,000 votes against his nearest rival and SP leader SU Dutt Shukla.

Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, meanwhile, was locked in close contest with SP's Dr Pallavi Patel in Sirathu. Currently, Maurya has a slight edge over Dr Patel. In SP bastion Jaswantnagar, Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is heading for a big win and has taken an unassailable lead of more than 70,000 votes against BJP's Vivek Shakya.

In Uttar Pradesh, the assembly elections were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won more than 300 seats while SP was reduced to just 47.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma