Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' on Saturday in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamand and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Mission Shakti 3.0 is the flagship program of the Uttar Pradesh government that is aimed at ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls. Under this scheme, Adityanath transferred Rs 30.12 crore into the accounts of 1.55 lakh girls and women as a part of the Kanya Sumangla Yojana.

Calling 'Mission Shakti 3.0' a watershed moment, Adityanath believes that it will make Uttar Pradesh and India more capable. He also stated that his government, along with support from the Centre, is working tirelessly to ensure women's safety and dignity.

"No society, state or country can become capable by ignoring half of its population. Today, the 'Mission Shakti' programme was held in all 75 districts of the state, in which 75 women were honoured," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sitharaman launches Women and Police Beat program

Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday also launched the Women and Police Beat program in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, the Uttar Pradesh government appoint 10,000 female police officials as 'beat police officers' in more than 1,500 police stations.

Lauding Chief Minister Adityanath, she said that the Centre is promoting women-led development and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

"When I was the defence minister, a small beginning was made to admit girls to UP Sainik School in Lucknow. This opened up the possibility of getting admission to the National Defence Academy and subsequently becoming a directly commissioned officer in the Army, Navy, Air Force or the Coast Guard," PTI quoted Sitharaman as saying.

"The central government gives money for storage facilities in villages. I would request all women SHGs to utilise this opportunity so that things produced locally can be stored there," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma