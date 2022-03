Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The BJP re-elected Yogi Adityanath as the leader of party in the state legislative assembly, following which Yogi Adityanath, also the chief of Gorakhnath Math, will officially lead the most politically significant state for a tenure of another 5 years.

With respect to the caste equations and regional issues, many old MLAs have been retained in the Yogi cabinet. Yogi Adityanath took oath on Friday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium along with two deputy chief ministers and 50 ministers.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर @myogiadityanath जी और उनके मंत्रिमंडल को हार्दिक बधाई। पिछले 5 वर्षों में राज्य की विकास यात्रा ने कई अहम पड़ाव तय किए हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए प्रगति का एक और नया अध्याय लिखेगा। pic.twitter.com/b3hcLMQsMJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2022

Of these, 22 ministers belong from the tenure of his first government.



Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have been made Deputy Chief Minister in Yogi Adityanath government. With this, two deputy chief ministers, 16 cabinet ministers, 14 independent in-charges and 20 ministers of state also took oath.



Ministers of Yogi Adityanath Government 2.0



Keshav Prasad Maurya - Deputy Chief Minister

Brajesh Pathak - Deputy Chief Minister

Swatantra Dev Singh - Minister

Surya Pratap Shahi - Minister

Suresh Kumar Khanna - Minister

Baby Rani Maurya - Minister

Laxmi Narayan Choudhary - Minister

Jai Veer Singh - Minister

Dharampal Singh - Minister

Nand Gopal Nandi, MLA - Minister

Bhupendra Singh Choudhary - Minister

Anil Rajbhar - Minister

Jitin Prasad - Minister

Rakesh Sachan - Minister

Arvind Kumar Sharma - Minister

Yogendra Upadhyay - Minister

Ashish Patel - Minister

Sanjay Nishad - Minister

Nitin Agarwal - Independent Charge

Kapil Dev Agarwal - Independent Charge

Ravindra Jaiswal - Independent Charge

Sandeep Singh - Independent Charge

Gulab Devi - Independent Charge

Girish Chand Yadav - Independent Charge

Dharamveer Prajapati - Independent Charge

Aseem Arun - Independent Charge

JPS Rathore - Independent Charge

Dayashankar Singh - Independent Charge

Narendra Kashyap - Independent Charge

Dinesh Pratap Singh - Independent Charge

Arun Kumar Saxena - Independent Charge

Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu - Independent Charge

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh - Minister of State

Dinesh Khatik - Minister of State

Sanjay Gond - Minister of State

Baldev Singh Aulakh - Minister of State

Ajit Pal - Minister of State

Jaswant Saini - Minister of State

Ramkesh Nishad - Minister of State

Manohar Lal 'Munnu Kori' - Minister of State

Sanjay Gangwar - Minister of State

Brijesh Singh - Minister of State

KP Malik - Minister of State

Suresh Rahi - Minister of State

Somendra Tomar - Minister of State

Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki' - Minister of State

Pratibha Shukla - Minister of State

Rakesh Rathore 'Guru' - Minister of State

Rajni Tiwari - Minister of State

Satish Sharma - Minister of State

Danish Azad Ansari - Minister of State

Vijay Lakshmi Gautam - Minister of State

