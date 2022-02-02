Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The war of words between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is getting escalated day by day just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from February 10. Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his poll ally and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Training his guns at Akhilesh Yadav and his poll alliances with RLD in this elections and with Congress in the 2017 UP elections, Yogi Adityanath said that they are offering the same administration but have wrapped it in new packaging. He said that a similar Jodi of two boys -- referring to Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi's alliance -- appeared in 2017 but the people of Uttar Pradesh drubbed them and showed them they are not worthy.

“Like this pair of two boys (Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary) a similar jodi had come up in 2014 and 2017. But people showed these boys from Lucknow and Delhi that they’re not worthy,” Yogi Adityanath said.

#WATCH | They (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) are once again coming up with a new envelope. Only the envelope is new, material is still same old, rotten of mafias, riots...After 10 March, "Inki Puri Garmi Shaant Karwa Dengey": UP CM Yogi Adityanath on SP-RLD alliance pic.twitter.com/WNjNFjDhw4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

“In Muzaffarnagar riots, the Lucknow boy (Akhilesh) was getting murders committed while the Delhi boy (Rahul Gandhi) supported rioters. Maal toh wohi hai, lifafa naya hai (it’s the same old items in a new packaging),” Yogi said adding, "10 March ke baad inki puri garmi shaant karwa dengey".

Further attacking the opposition, Adityanath said with the high rate of vaccinations in the country, the people of India had given a tight slap on the face of those who are questioning the COVID-19 vaccines and were calling it BJP Vaccine or Modi Vaccine.

"By taking the vaccine jab, people have given a tight slap to those who questioned the vaccines, called them 'Modi Vaccine', 'BJP vaccine'. Likewise, even in UP Elections 2022, you need to give such people a 'sharp dose' by voting for Lotus", he said.

Last week, Yogi Adityanath had called the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav supporters of Pakistan and “worshippers of Jinnah". His remark ostensibly referred to the SP president’s recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday. He will reach the city on Thursday. Before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols. On Thursday he will hold a meeting with party office bearers and booth presidents.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases and polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan