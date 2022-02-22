Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, dubbed as the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, will be held on Wednesday on 59 seats spread across 9 districts. These 9 districts where polling will be held tomorrow are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The fate of a total of 624 candidates will be sealed in EVMs tomorrow and the results will be announced on March 10.
Among the 59 seats in 9 districts, is the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, which consists of 5 assembly segments. All 5 assembly segments in Lucknow will go to the polls tomorrow with BJP eyeing a clean sweep like the saffron brigade did in 2017 polls banking on the Modi wave across the country. Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.
All you need to know about 5 assembly seats in Lucknow:
- Five assembly seats in Lucknow are
Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North.
- About the five assembly segments
State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. The UP minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat against Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee.
Meanwhile, Congress' Shahana Siddiqui is contesting against BJP's Anjani Srivastava on Lucknow West seat. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Armaan from the seat while the BSP has reposed its faith in Kayam Raza Khan. On Lucknow North seat, the BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Neeraj Bora while Samajwadi Party has changed its candidate and fielded Pooja Shukla on the seat.
BJP's Rajneesh Gupta has been pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra on Lucknow Central seat. The Congress has fielded Sadaf Jafar on the seat while AAP and BSP have fielded Nadeem Ashraf and Ashish Chandra on Lucknow Central seat, respectively.
- Candidates' List
Lucknow Central:
BJP: Rajneesh Gupta
Congress: Sadaf Jafar
SP: Ravidas Mehrotra
BSP: Ashish Chandra
Lucknow Cantt:
BJP: Brijesh Pathak
Congress: Dilpreet Singh
BSP: Anil Pandey
SP: Raju Gandhi
Lucknow East:
Congress: Manoj Tiwari
BJP: Ashutosh Tandon Gopal
SP: Anurag Bhadauria
BSP: Aashish Kumar Sinha
Lucknow West:
Congress: Shahana Siddiqui
BJP: Anjani Srivastava
SP: Armaan
BSP: Kayam Raza Khan
Lucknow North:
Congress: Ajay Kumar Srivastava
BSP: Mohd Sarwar Malik
BJP: Dr Neeraj Bora
SP: Pooja Shukla
