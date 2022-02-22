Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, dubbed as the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, will be held on Wednesday on 59 seats spread across 9 districts. These 9 districts where polling will be held tomorrow are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The fate of a total of 624 candidates will be sealed in EVMs tomorrow and the results will be announced on March 10.

Among the 59 seats in 9 districts, is the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, which consists of 5 assembly segments. All 5 assembly segments in Lucknow will go to the polls tomorrow with BJP eyeing a clean sweep like the saffron brigade did in 2017 polls banking on the Modi wave across the country. Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

All you need to know about 5 assembly seats in Lucknow:

- Five assembly seats in Lucknow are

Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Lucknow East, Lucknow West, Lucknow North.

- About the five assembly segments

State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. The UP minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat against Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee.

Meanwhile, Congress' Shahana Siddiqui is contesting against BJP's Anjani Srivastava on Lucknow West seat. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Armaan from the seat while the BSP has reposed its faith in Kayam Raza Khan. On Lucknow North seat, the BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Neeraj Bora while Samajwadi Party has changed its candidate and fielded Pooja Shukla on the seat.

BJP's Rajneesh Gupta has been pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra on Lucknow Central seat. The Congress has fielded Sadaf Jafar on the seat while AAP and BSP have fielded Nadeem Ashraf and Ashish Chandra on Lucknow Central seat, respectively.

- Candidates' List

Lucknow Central:

BJP: Rajneesh Gupta

Congress: Sadaf Jafar

SP: Ravidas Mehrotra

BSP: Ashish Chandra

Lucknow Cantt:

BJP: Brijesh Pathak

Congress: Dilpreet Singh

BSP: Anil Pandey

SP: Raju Gandhi

Lucknow East:

Congress: Manoj Tiwari

BJP: Ashutosh Tandon Gopal

SP: Anurag Bhadauria

BSP: Aashish Kumar Sinha

Lucknow West:

Congress: Shahana Siddiqui

BJP: Anjani Srivastava

SP: Armaan

BSP: Kayam Raza Khan

Lucknow North:

Congress: Ajay Kumar Srivastava

BSP: Mohd Sarwar Malik

BJP: Dr Neeraj Bora

SP: Pooja Shukla

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan