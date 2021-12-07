New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and the fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

Addressing the gathering in Gorakhpur, the prime minister took a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, its arch-rival in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state and said that they want to form the government in the state to show mercy to terrorists and set them free. Redcap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

PM Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows. The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia".

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells."

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, "Everyone knew that the demand for AIIMS in Gorakhpur was being raised for years. But those who were running the state government before 2017 made all kinds of excuses to give land for AIIMS."

"Everyone knew how important the fertilizer plant of Gorakhpur is for the farmers of this entire region, for generating employment here. But the earlier governments did not show any interest in starting it," PM Modi said.

Appreciating Adityanath's efforts, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier governments had defamed the name of Uttar Pradesh by giving protection to criminals. Today mafia is in jail and investors are investing openly in Uttar Pradesh. That's the double evolution of the double engine. That's why Uttar Pradesh has faith in double engine government."

