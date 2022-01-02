Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Aiming to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, the four-member committee constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year has decided to reach out to the Brahmin community in the next 25 days to woo such voters ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

The committee - which includes Shiv Pratap Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra and Ram Bhai Morakiya - has also met over 80 Brahmin organisations to inform the community about the work done by the BJP government and its plans.

The committee, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI, will meet six more such organisations in the coming days. The sources said that BJP will prioritise those seats where it does not have a Brahmin candidate "to spread awareness about the party's initiatives towards the community".

"We have to tell the people about our achievements. The majority of the people are happy with the work done by the BJP government. There may be a possibility that some of them are not pleased, the party will reach out to all the Brahmin voters to end their displeasure," said committee member Abhijat Mishra while speaking to ANI.

"There are many such voters who vote for BJP and who selflessly work at the time of elections. They also consider themselves a member of the party."

Last month, the committee had also held a meeting with party chief JP Nadda to discuss strategies to woo Brahmin voters ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

Brahmin comprise 17 per cent of the vote in Uttar Pradesh and wooing them will bolster BJP's chances of returning to power in Lucknow. However, sources, quoted by The Hindu, have said that several Brahmin voters in Uttar Pradesh have "certain grievances" with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Several voters, as per several BJP leaders, believe that Adityanath "favours Rajputs over Brahmins" in Uttar Pradesh. Political analysts also believe that the BJP is in an odd situation due to controversy over Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni who is also a Brahmin.

Teni's son Ashish is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were killed and that might hurt the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, as per analysts. Thus, the BJP is planning to woo them and their outreach programme will not be "ordinary" which is generally carried out before every election.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to assembly polls this year.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

