It was the year 2013 when the current Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh, the most difficult state. Shah, a 100 per cent hardworking and skilled strategist, irrigated the land so much that the juicy fruits kept dripping till 2019. In 2014, 2017 and 2019, Amit Shah-led BJP did wonders and achieved many firsts.

Now, elections are underway and Shah along with other leaders started from what was considered the most difficult at present - western Uttar Pradesh. Unfazed from the opponent and confident of winning, Shah gives full credit to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Here are the excerpts from the detailed conversation with Dainik Jagran's National Bureau Chief Ashutosh Jha and Special Correspondent Neelu Ranjan.

Q: Elections are going on in five states, and you are in power in four of them. In the fifth, it is being said that there is resentment against the BJP. How much pressure are you feeling?

A: Every person has a point of view. I believe that where our governments are there, there is a possibility of getting stronger and we will improve the situation in the fifth state as well. The impact of PM Modi's welfare of the poor policy is visible in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Change is visible in the lives of the people and the impact will be visible on the BJP's results as well. If we talk about Uttar Pradesh only, then Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented the schemes on the ground in a very good way. When I say this, it means 100 per cent implementation and 100 per cent reaching the people who deserve it. The law and order situation in the governments of other parties in Uttar Pradesh was very bad. The previous governments had no policy. Today, in five years, I can say with great confidence that the state has been freed from criminals and mafia by rising above castes.

And we are under no pressure. I agree that the pressure is on two people. One is the opposition parties and the other people who are making wrong assessments.

Q: The thinking of the BJP and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that instead of distributing free, emphasis should be given on prosperity, Increasing facilities. But BJP has talked about free electricity in Uttar Pradesh. Similar announcements have been made in other states also. Isn't it because of political pressure?

A: As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, the ground water here is very high. There is not much cost required to bring water to the land for irrigation. If I compare with Gujarat, the expenditure will be very less. It is a question of convenience. There is something similar between Ganga-Yamuna or around Gandak. There is not going to be a huge financial burden from this and we have not done it at all for votes. This is for the convenience of the farmers.

Q: Since the introduction of farm laws, it is believed that western Uttar Pradesh will become a problem especially for the BJP. You have seen a lot of activity in the last few days and then it came to the notice that the situation is improving. How did you explain this?

A: I told the achievements of Narendra Modiji and Yogiji. The concept that was created was due to the Jat movement. But Modiji said with a big heart that laws were brought for good. But if there is no consensus, then let's withdraw the law. The issue is over. So there is no question of Jat resentment. The biggest issue in Uttar Pradesh is law and order, people's property should be safe, this is the issue and the poor farmers have to save their land in their name. The BJP government has done a great job at all three levels. You are talking of western Uttar Pradesh, people in the entire state are satisfied. 1.45 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers. We have promised this time that if the payment takes more than 15 days, then we will give some discount. Now the election itself starts from western Uttar Pradesh, so the activism will be seen here first. There is no need to look at it differently.

Q: But the allegation of the opposition parties is that you polarized in the name of law and order?

A: That's strange. If the law and order is fine, will the minorities not benefit? If riots are less, will one sect benefit and the other will not? Law and order are not meant for one section of society. But if you want to see someone through your glasses, then see what we can do about it. Take a look at the figures and see if there is no peace in Uttar Pradesh. Not only the Jat but the entire public understands this and every class sect is satisfied with this. I challenge everyone to cut these things. No one can cut. Everyone feels it.

Q: A big strength for the BJP is that it has big faces to which people connect. This time he got limited because of the ban. Has this caused any trouble?

A: Look, it is true that when there are rallies, we take forward the ideology of the party. But before that Modiji has also held virtual rallies. When the Vijay Sankalp Yatra took place, the entire state was covered. Modiji himself also went to many government programs. I also went to many areas. Yogiji also travelled a lot. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also visited. That is, it is connected. But more than that, the voter is seeing change. By the way, 90 per cent of the election is still left. Restrictions are also easing. If given an opportunity, the connection will be further strengthened by going among the people again. Keep in mind that we are connected. Even after coming to the BJP government, even after the elections are over, it remains in constant touch with the people. Sometimes to get the plans off the ground, sometimes to see if the system is working properly or not. We are not people who sleep after getting power.

Q: Then why is there always an allegation that you speak of development and do casteism?

A: It is the opposite. If it came from BSP then it was from other castes. This is still believed today. Our government has removed the interview from the recruitment of classes three and four. Whoever gets higher marks will get the job. Where is the racism in this? The biggest problem of Uttar Pradesh was that politics had become criminalized and the governance of the state had been politicised. Both these things were the biggest obstacle to the development of the state. Now development is reaching the bottom and officials are meeting people easily. If the accusers are putting them in the dock for this too, then what to do.

Q: But this allegation was not made only by the opponents. Recently, the ministers who had resigned from the state government also said that the interests of some castes are protected here?

A: I have a request, everyone, before leaving them, look at the speeches of a week before. Everyone had read the ballads of the Modi government and Yogi government. So much has changed in a week. Whenever there is an election, it is natural for some people to change parties. But BJP will come with a thumping majority on the basis of its organization, on the basis of Modiji's popularity, on the basis of Yogiji's performance.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan