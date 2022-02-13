Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the drubbing it got against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal assembly elections last year. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) has posed a stiff challenge for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh but Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the saffron party will return to power in the state with a thumping majority.

Speaking with Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview, the Prime Minister took a swipe at Akhilesh, saying the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister "needs a straw in every election to ensure that he remain afloat". He also called the Samajwadi Party a "sinking ship" while he hailed incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Akhilesh needs to grasp upon straw in every election so that he doesn’t drown. Every time a different straw was found but he couldn’t save himself," PM Modi told Dainik Jagran.

Also Read - Jagran Exclusive: PM Modi attacks Congress for 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says 'BJP will get clear majority in Punjab'

He also questioned Akhilesh's alliance with Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and accused the opposition of polarising the situation in Uttar Pradesh. Recounting the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said the saffron party is not a mere political party but a family where every member realises his or her responsibility."

"Today, people living in villages have access to online facilities. We have also launched several programmes and schemes like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission, Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat, Gobardhan, and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana that are helping us provide employment in villages and towns," PM Modi told Dainik Jagran.

Also Read - Jagran Exclusive: PM Modi terms nepotism a danger to democracy, accuses Oppn of polarising India

"I believe that through our efforts, we have been able to achieve several of our goals at once. Yes, I agree that employment opportunities need to be increased but that's why we are constantly emphasising on developing new skills," PM Modi noted.

The seven-phased assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are underway. Back in 2017, the BJP had swept the polls, winning over 300 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly. The SP, BSP and Congress, on the other hand, had bagged just 47, 19 and seven seats respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma