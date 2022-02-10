Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with the beginning of polling in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts. The phase 1 polling will be held across the sugarcane belt of Uttar Pradesh and is considered to be crucial for the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, especially in the aftermaths of the farmers' protest.

Last time, the BJP had decimated the opposition in this region. Though political experts believe that the BJP will find it difficult to repeat its 2017 performance this time due, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not seem worried about it and has exuded confidence that the saffron party will sweep the region again and form government in Lucknow with a thumping majority.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Adityanath described the battle between the BJP and opposition as an "80 vs 20 competition". Adityanath said the law and order vastly improved under his rule in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the western region of the state, taking a swipe at previous governments of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Continuing his attack, Adityanath reminded people about the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and alleged that opposition parties are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. He also said that businesses are growing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh due to the "improved law and order."

Speaking about the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, the senior BJP told Dainik Jagran that India should be run by the constitution and not by the Shariat. He said everyone should follow the constitution and are free to practice their religion, but demonstrations should not be held in public squares.

"I do my work with utmost care and that's why I don't have regrets. At the same time, I feel satisfied when the daughters and sisters of the state feel safe," Adityanath concluded.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma