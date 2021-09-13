Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Earlier too, several Congress leaders, including state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, have said that the grand old party will contest the UP polls under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another hint that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might be Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, senior party leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that the grand old party will contest the polls only under her leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Khurshid, however, said that there has been no official announcement yet, adding that Congress leaders are "visiting assemblies and trying to contact people and know problems being faced by the locals".

The former union minister also clarified that the grand old party will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 alone and form an alliance with any party. His statement is contrary to Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's remarks who had said that the party "is open to allying with small parties".

"We will be fighting the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is working hard to ensure that we win. Later on, she may announce the Chief Minister's face," Khurshid was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a Congress leader has hinted that Priyanka might be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Earlier, Lallu had said that the party will contest the elections under Priyanka's leadership. Speaking to news agency PTI, Lallu had said that "winds of change" are blowing across Uttar Pradesh, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the upcoming polls.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking at the Congress with hope. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and under her (Priyanka Gandhi) leadership, the Congress government will be formed in UP," he told PTI in an interview.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year. In the previous elections, the BJP won more than 300 seats in the 400-member legislative assembly while the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) were disseminated.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma