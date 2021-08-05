Attacking the opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings, PM Modi said that India will not "become hostage to such selfishness and politics". He also said that India will remember August 5 for his government's move on Article 370 and the beginning of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a blistering attack at the opposition for continuously disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament and questioning his government's move on abrogation of Article 370 and said that the 130 crore people of India will continue to move forward and face each and every challenge.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi also lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying the state is playing a vital role in India's development, which was not being discussed before.

"Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to administer nearly 5 crore vaccine doses, despite misconceptions about 'Made in India' vaccines...People dispelled vaccine lies and took the jabs," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Free ration distribution will continue for the poor till Diwali".

Attacking the opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings, the Prime Minister further said that India will not "become hostage to such selfishness and politics". He also said that India will remember August 5 for his government's move on Article 370 and the beginning of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"August 5 will be remembered in history. Two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, construction of a grand Ram Temple is underway," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government had abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A year later on the very same day, the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya began.

Meanwhile, PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance. His interaction comes nearly a year before the beginning of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the previous elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP had swept the polls and returned to power in the state after 14 years by winning over 300 seats in the 400-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma