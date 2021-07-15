Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Varanasi, said that the rule of law has returned to Uttar Pradesh under the BJP.

Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: In probably his first election rally ahead of next year's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 infection and said that 'mafia raj' and terrorism have been brought under control in the state.

Speaking at program in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that the rule of law has returned to Uttar Pradesh under Adityanath, adding that criminals in the state can't hide from the law now.

"It is not as if schemes were not brought for UP before 2017, it is not as if money was not released. We were given the opportunity to serve you in 2014, even at that time, swift efforts were made from Delhi. But at that time, hurdles used to come up in Lucknow," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Today, Yogi ji himself is working hard. People of Kashi can see how he comes here regularly and inspects every development project and quickens the work. He works like this for the entire state, goes to every district," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma