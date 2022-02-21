New Delhi/ Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled dig at Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts have triggered a controversy in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with opposition parties accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raking up issues that aren't related to the polls.

On Sunday, SP chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav called BJP's allegation a "strategy" to win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Akhilesh, however, has denied the charges and accused the saffron party of lying.

"Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy," said Akhilesh while talking to reporters in Etawah's Saifai.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, also alleged that the saffron party is lying and raking up old issues to win the polls. She further questioned the government over its policies which have disrupted the state's economy.

"Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues," she said on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena, ally-turned-foe of the BJP, has also attacked the saffron party and said it is putting allegations against the opposition as it is "losing Uttar Pradesh."

"When the BJP is on the verge of a loss, they put such allegations. The BJP is losing in Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to make the last desperate attempts. Democracy is coming to an end in this country. This is a result of that," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, as reported by ANI.

However, the BJP has continued its attack on Congress and SP. Leading the charge for the saffron party on Monday was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat, who said the SP and Akhilesh should apologise to the public.

"A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give a clarification and apologise before the public," he said, as reported by ANI.

How did Ahmedabad blasts become a debating point in UP?

On Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, accused the SP and Congress of being sympathetic to such terrorists. He claimed that the previous government headed by SP had sought to withdraw cases against several terror accused as "a return gift".

"When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts took place. I can never forget that day when the earth was reddened by the blood of the victims of the serial blasts. There were uncontrolled tears. I picked up the blood-soaked soil and took a 'sankalp' (vow) that my government will track these terrorists, even from 'paataal' (netherworld), and punish them," he had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I remained silent for so many years because the hearing on the Ahmedabad blasts case was going on. Today, when the court has given them the punishment, I am raising the subject before the country," he said.

On February 18, a special court in Ahmedabad had sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma