Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another blistering attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is a "fight between dynasts and diehard nationalists", noting there is a difference between "rashtra bhakti" and "pariwar bhakti".

Addressing a rally from Deoria, PM Modi recounted the steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to improve lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for improving the conditions of sugar mills, saying he has modernised them and facilitated ethanol blending.

"Some time ago, I laid foundation stones of 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh including Deoria's Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. This medical college could have been constructed before, but these 'Pariwardis' never prioritised you," said PM Modi.

"We have made 18 new medical colleges in the state, and (construction) work underway in 20. We also set up AIIMS in Gorakhpur. We are also trying that the poor children get to study medical, engineering in their own language," PM Modi added.

In another rally at Basti, PM Modi also attacked the SP and other opposition parties for raising questions over the Balakot air strike, saying the dynasts had sought proof of it. He said it is time to rise above caste-religion and strengthen country by making it atmanirbhar.

"For decades these 'Parivarwadis' let our armies dependent on other countries, destroyed India's Defence (sector)... But today, we have a Defence corridor being set up in Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said.

"We don't have oil refineries, we import crude oil... They (Opposition) never paid attention to it... Now, with the help of sugarcane, ethanol can be made. Our government is establishing a network of Ethanol plant," PM Modi added.

The polling for the fifth phase of seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 was held on Sunday. The remaining two phases will be held on March 3 and 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with those of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

