Hardoi | Jagran News Desk: Launching an all-out attack at Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of withdrawing cases against terrorists. Recalling the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, he accused the erstwhile SP government of seeking withdrawal of cases against those involved in terror attacks in the state.

Terming them 'paraivarvadis', PM Modi also claimed that Akhilesh, during his tenure as Chief Minister between 2014-2017, didn't let him work for the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that these 'parivarvadis' are now spreading venom in the name of caste.

"Five years ago, what mafias did to the UP? Traders were afraid to do business. Snatching, loot was common at that time. People used to say, 'Diya baree ghar wapas aa jao'. These 'paraivarvadis', who were losing the election badly, will now spread poison in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own families for a chair, but you have to remember only one thing- UP's development, is the country's development," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, 56 people were killed and over 200 were left injured. On February 18, a special court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat had sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the serial blasts case. It also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday also targeted the rival parties over the politics of appeasement. Asserting that the BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, he said the saffron party works for poor, farmer and youths of the country.

"People of Hardoi have made preparations to play Holi twice. First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on 10th March. But if you want to play Holi on 10th March, you will have to make arrangements at polling booths," said PM Modi. "Today in the third phase too, without any division, heavy voting is being held on the lotus symbol. The news that we have received so far is very encouraging."

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections was held on Sunday. The next four phases will be held on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma